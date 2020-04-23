Promo For Damien Priest vs. Keith Lee Feud, John Cena’s Birthday

– John Cena turns 43 years old today while NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic turns 33, Impact Wrestling star Moose turns 36, AEW star Britt Baker turns 29, WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas turns 66, and former Impact star Jessie Godderz turns 34. Also, today would have been the 59th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.

– As noted, next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode will see NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defend his title against Damian Priest. Below is a new video package on the Priest vs. Lee feud. Priest later attacked Lee during last night’s NXT main event, hitting him in the throat twice with a nightstick.