Promos For Monday’s Raw & John Cena’s SD Return, Roman Reigns Wrestles After 205 Live

– The dark main event after this week’s WWE 205 Live in Glendale, Arizona saw Roman Reigns defeat King Baron Corbin in singles action. Reigns did not appear on this week’s SmackDown broadcast, but Corbin did appear for a backstage segment to hype their Steel Cage match at WWE Super ShowDown next Thursday.

– Below is a new promo for Monday’s WWE RAW episode on the USA Network, featuring Randy Orton’s rampage continuing, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returning just days before his Super ShowDown match with Ricochet, plus Shayna Baszler and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch being in the same building together.

– Below is a teaser for John Cena’s return to WWE TV on next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode from the TD Garden in Cena’s hometown of Boston. WWE is billing next Friday’s show as a special edition of the show.