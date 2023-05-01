Promotional Material For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game Is Completed

THQ Nordic’s Global Senior Community Manager Zyddies commented on the status of AEW’s Fight Forever video game in April 2023. Zyddies stated that the game is “in a good state” and “as soon as we do launch it, I think people will be happy.”

Insider-Gaming.com was informed in an update that all promotional material for the Fight Forever game had been completed and that “everything that needed to be shot has been done, and everything that had to be edited or updated is complete.” According to the website, “sources around the game’s promotional team, however, tell Insider Gaming that they haven’t been told anything about when that promotion will begin.”

The website also mentioned the following…

“Insider Gaming sources have insisted that the game is ready from a development standpoint aside from ongoing bug fixes and updates that will be worked on all the way through launch and beyond.”