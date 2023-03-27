Pure Title Match Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the upcoming Ring Of Honor special event.

On Monday, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a new title bout for the upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 show set for March 31 in Los Angeles, CA.

The AEW and ROH President surfaced on Twitter today to confirm the addition of Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship.

Check out the announcement below.