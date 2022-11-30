PWG Adds Jonathan Gresham to 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla continues to add talent to their upcoming 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles tournament.

Jonathan Gresham is the latest entrant announced by PWG for the tournament.

Jonathan Gresham is the seventh entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 30, 2022

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.