PWG Adds SB KENTo to 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament; Mike Bailey Off Night One Show

Pro Wrestling Guerilla has added DragonGate star SB KENTo to its upcoming 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament.

SB KENTo is the eighteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

PWG announced today that “Speedball” Mike Bailey is unable to compete on night one of the tournament and has agreed to do his first-round match on night two.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night One of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. He will still be in the tournament, as he agreed to do his first round match on Night Two of the tournament! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 15, 2022

PWG decided to add an 18th entrant, SB KENTo, instead of taking a match off the card on night one of the tournament. One of the matches on night one will now determine who faces Mike Bailey in his first round match on night two.

The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander Jordynne Grace Lio Rush Black Taurus Latigo Daniel Garcia Bandido Konosuke Takeshita El Hijo Del Vikingo SB KENTo

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.