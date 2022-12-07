PWG Announces 13th Entrant For 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament

You can officially pencil in a new participant for the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament.

Announced as the 13th competitor in the 2023 PWG BOLA tourney is Latigo.

Previously announced for the annual tourney is Black Taurus, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, Shun Skywalker of the DragonGate promotion, Indie Star Michael Oku, IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Lio Rush. AEW’s Daniel Garcia, who is also the reigning ROH Pure Champion, emerged as the winner of the 2022 PWG BOLA tournament.

The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.