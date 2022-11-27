PWG Announces 4th Entrant in 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced entrant #4 in their upcoming Battle Of Lo Angeles annual tournament set for January 7 & 8.

Impact Wrestling’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey is the latest entrant into the tournament.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is the fourth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 27, 2022

Mike Bailey made it to the finals of the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles tournament after defeating Bandido, Wheeler Yuta and Buddy Matthews. He would go on and lose to Daniel Garcia in the tournament finals.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.