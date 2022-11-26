PWG Announces First Entrants to 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

The 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle Of Los Angeles two night tournament is set to take place on January 7 & 8.

PWG has announced the first three entrants for the annual tournament.

Impact Wrestling’s Masha Slamovich, Dragon Gate’s Shun Skywalker and Michael Oku have all been announced for the tournament.

Masha Slamovich indicated that she has waited years for this opportunity:

For years I watched.

And wanted. Now it’s my turn. Let’s. GO! https://t.co/7jGtcDsXUm — MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) November 26, 2022

PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles is an annual tournament that has taken place since 2005. The tournament features the top talent in the world of professional wrestling. Past Battle of Los Angeles winners include Bandido, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and Zack Sabre Jr.

The 2022 tournament was won by AEW’s Daniel García as he defeated Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.