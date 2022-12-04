PWG Announces Lio Rush as the Latest Entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerilla has been announcing talent for the upcoming 2023 Battle of Los Angles Tournament on a daily basis.

Today PWG announced that the 11th confirmed entrant to the annual tournament is Lio Rush.

Lio Rush is the eleventh entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 4, 2022

This will be the second consecutive BOLA tournament that Lio Rush will be a participant in.

Rush was injured in last years Battle of Los Angeles tournament during a match with Buddy Matthews. Lio Rush had to pull out of the 2022 tournament after being taken to the ER.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander Jordynne Grace Lio Rush

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.