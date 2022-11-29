PWG Announces Two More Entrants For 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Pro Wrestling Guerilla continues to add names to the upcoming 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament scheduled for January 7 & 8.

Entrants #5 and #6 have been confirmed.

Komander and Alex Shelley have been named as the latest participants in the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

  1. Michael Oku
  2. Shun Skywalker
  3. Masha Slamovich
  4. Mike Bailey
  5. Komander
  6. Alex Shelley

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.

