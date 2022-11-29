PWG Announces Two More Entrants For 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerilla continues to add names to the upcoming 2023 Battle Of Los Angeles Tournament scheduled for January 7 & 8.

Entrants #5 and #6 have been confirmed.

Komander and Alex Shelley have been named as the latest participants in the PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

Komander is the fifth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 28, 2022

Alex Shelley is the sixth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 29, 2022

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.