PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 Results (1/8/2023); Chris Jericho and JAS

The following results are from Sunday’s PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 2 event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California:
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey defeated Jordynne Grace
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Titus Alexander
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith defeated Masha Slamovich
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander defeated Bandido
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Mike Bailey defeated Shun Skywalker
Non-Tournament: Latigo & Taurus defeated Aramis & Rey Horus
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semi-final: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Komander
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Semi-final: Mike Bailey defeated Bryan Keith
Non-Tournament: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) (with Tay Melo, Jake Hager & Anna Jay A.S.) defeated Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Finals: Mike Bailey defeated Konosuke Takeshita