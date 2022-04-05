PWG “Delivering The Goods” Card Announced

PWG has announced the card for their next show, Delivering the Goods.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, April 11th at 8PM PDT. Here is the card for the event that takes place on Sunday, May 1st at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles:

2022 Battle of Los Angeles winner Daniel Garcia vs. Bandido for the PWG World Title

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Biff Busick

Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) make their PWG tag team debut when they face Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

Aramis vs. Wheeler Yuta

Jack Cartwheel vs. JD Drake