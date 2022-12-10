PWG Reveals Final 3 Entrants to the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the final 3 entrants to their upcoming 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Bandido, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Konosuke Takeshita have all been named as entrants to the tournament rounding out the field.

Bandido is the fifteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 9, 2022

Konosuke Takeshita is the sixteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2022

El Hijo del Vikingo is the seventeenth and final entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 10, 2022

The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander Jordynne Grace Lio Rush Black Taurus Latigo Daniel Garcia Bandido Konosuke Takeshita El Hijo Del Vikingo

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

