PWG Reveals Final 3 Entrants to the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

Lewis Carlan
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the final 3 entrants to their upcoming 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Bandido, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Konosuke Takeshita have all been named as entrants to the tournament rounding out the field.

The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

  1. Michael Oku
  2. Shun Skywalker
  3. Masha Slamovich
  4. Mike Bailey
  5. Komander
  6. Alex Shelley
  7. Jonathan Gresham
  8. Aramis
  9. Titus Alexander
  10. Jordynne Grace
  11. Lio Rush
  12. Black Taurus
  13. Latigo
  14. Daniel Garcia
  15. Bandido
  16. Konosuke Takeshita
  17. El Hijo Del Vikingo

Daniel Garcia was the winner of the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.

