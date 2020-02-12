PWG To Hold “Kobe” Event In March: Matches Confirmed

The Pro Wrestling Guerrilla indie promotion has announced their “KOBE” event for late March. The event will honor the late NBA Legend and one of the faces of Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant.

PWG KOBE takes place on Sunday, March 29 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. This will be PWG’s first event of 2020. Tickets for the big event go on sale Thursday, February 20.

KOBE will see Bandido defend his PWG World Title for the first time since winning it from Jeff Cobb in December. He will defend against Jonathan Gresham.

The following matches have been announced for PWG KOBE:

PWG World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

PWG World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz plus Trey Miguel) vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian

Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr

Dragon Lee vs. Flamita

Orange Cassidy vs. Mick Moretti

Brody King vs. JD Drake vs. Caveman Ugg vs. Black Taurus

Aramis and Rey Horus vs. The VeloCities (Paris de Silva, Jude London)