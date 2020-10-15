PWI Magazine’s List Of Top 20 Women Revealed

Longtime wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated released the PWI Women’s Top 100 edition with Bayley topping the list. Here are the top 20 courtesy of HeelByNature.com:
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Asuka
Charlotte Flair
Sasha Banks
Hikaru Shida
Tessa Blanchard
Riho
Io Shirai
Mayu Iwatani
Rhea Ripley
Jordynne Grace
Shayna Baszler
Thunder Rosa
Kimber Lee
Nyla Rose
Taya Valkyrie
Kay Lee Ray
Kylie Rae
Nikki Cross
Congratulations to @itsBayleyWWE for ranking #1 in this year's PWI Women's 100! Preorder your print copy of this exciting issue at https://t.co/O8TDpHJexm pic.twitter.com/0HztapTl1k
— PWI (@OfficialPWI) October 15, 2020