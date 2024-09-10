PWI Top 500 List For 2024 Revealed, Cody Rhodes Comes In At Number One

“The American Nightmare” is number one on the 34th annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 500 list of pro wrestlers for 2024.

Cody Rhodes topped the annual PWI 500 list, and is featured on the cover of the new issue of the legendary magazine.

Rounding out the top ten for 2024:

1. Cody Rhodes

2. Swerve Strickland

3. Will Ospreay

4. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Damian Priest

7. MJF

8. Jon Moxley

9. GUNTHER

10. Mistico