PWI’s Wrestler of The Decade Revealed, Latest News On The Revival

– Longtime publication Pro Wrestling Illustrated has named AJ Styles as the Wrestler of the Decade. Styles is featured on the cover of the magazine:

Congratulations @AJStylesOrg on being picked as the Wrestler of the Decade by @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/NntFkRfyH2 — Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) March 5, 2020

– In regards to why The Revival aren’t part of the tag team Elimination Chamber match, it appears that WWE has decided to stop using the team since their contracts are coming up soon. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Notable is the Lucha House Party in the spot of The Revival, who at this point are leaving the company as soon as their contracts expire.”

Scott Dawson’s WWE contract expires in about a month and Dash Wilder reportedly has a few months left on his contract due to injury.