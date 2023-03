AEW Revolution takes places this Sunday and the crew of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to break it down!

Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent go through the entire card and break it down. They give their predictions for the show. Is it the weakest card and build AEW has had for a PPV? Is it worth the $50 on PPV? Will MJF’s title reign come to an end? Listen to find out!