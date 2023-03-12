PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Build to WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio, AEW Revolution Review

The build to Wrestlemania continues and Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to talk about it on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast.

But the guys start with a look back at AEW Revolution from last Sunday and give their positives and negatives from the show, as well as what the road ahead looks like for AEW. Who should challenge MJF at Double or Nothing?

They then take a look at the Road to Wrestlemania and talk about Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns first interaction, what should main event Night One of Wrestlemania and give some praise to Dominik Mysterio. Give it a listen!