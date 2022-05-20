PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Sasha Banks & Naomi Walk Out, AEW Jokers, More

PWMania.com are proud to announce our new official podcast, “Hot Tag Wrestling.” A special thanks to our PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling podcast hosts, Justin C, “The Chairman” Steven Vincent, and Cam, for setting up an excellent show for all wrestling fans to listen to!

Of course, the week’s big news is Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW. Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their perspective on it and break it down. They also talk about the breaking news from Thursday of Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from the WWE. Is Nick Khan making moves?

All of that plus thoughts on the AEW Jokers and the build-up for Double or Nothing.

