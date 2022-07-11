PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast – SummerSlam Discussion, AEW Injuries & More

The full crew is finally back on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent go through Money in the Bank. Justin C’s dreams were finally not crushed for once as Liv Morgan won MITB and cashed in to win the title. The guys give their thoughts on the highs of that, but also the lows of Theory’s MITB win.

Justin C also gives his thoughts on his in person experience at AEW Dynamite this past week. The crew also talks about the injury depleted AEW roster and if it has been having an impact on AEW TV.