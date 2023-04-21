PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: The State Of AEW, Solo Sikoa, Celebrities In Wrestling, More

After a week off to recharge, the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here to catch up on everything in the world of pro wrestling!

Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent start by talking about the State of AEW and its flaws. They go into everything from CM Punk/The Elite, Dr. Britt Baker and the booking of the Four Pillars feud for the AEW World title.

They then look at the WWE and what needs to happen in the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar match. They also talk about Solo Sikoa and if he’s been the best callup from NXT in recent memory.

And they finish the show by talking about some of their favorite celebrity appearances in wrestling! Give it a listen!