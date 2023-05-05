PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Backlash Preview & WWE Draft Recap

The WWE Draft is in the books and Backlash is upon us as we dive into both on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent start by looking at the WWE Draft. Which brand came out better? What NXT call up are they most looking forward to? And who is the favorite to win the World Title?

After that they dive into WWE Backlash and give their thoughts and predictions. Will Cody suffer another loss? Will there be any title changes? Listen for the guys thoughts to find out!