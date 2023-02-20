PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Elimination Chamber Review

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
WWE Elimination Chamber Results
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 results from Montreal, Quebec, CN.

It was a memorable night in Montreal for the WWE and the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about it! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent go through the entire card match by match and give their thoughts and what it means for Wrestlemania! They also talk about Tony Khan’s Twitter antics and the possibility of Kenny Omega joining the WWE. Give it a listen!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR