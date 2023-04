The NFL and WWE Draft are upon us. And with it being the Draft season, the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to do their own mock draft. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent draft men and women from RAW, Smackdown and NXT! Let us know whose draft you like the best!

All that plus CM Punk backstage at RAW and their thoughts on a new World Title being introduced.