PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE WrestleMania 39 Preview

By
Justin Czerwonka
-

WrestleMania weekend is finally upon us! The guys from the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk all about it. They break down the entire card and give their picks for each match. Will The Bloodline finally fall? Will we get two new women’s Champions? And how excited are the guys for the show? Listen to find out!

