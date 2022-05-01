PWMania Looking For New Writers and Collaborators

PWMania is made possible thanks to the hard work of our contributors. Thanks to all of our loyal readers for making PWMania.com one of the most popular and largest wrestling websites on the internet today! PWMania continues to rapidly grow since we opened, and are currently seeking motivated writers for the website as we continue to expand.

If you are in the industry or already writing at an online platform, let us know! We would love to hear from you and discus collaborating!

If you love wrestling and love to write, we want you on our team. If you are interested in applying, email us at writeforpwm@gmail.com.

The positions are non-paying but you may be given other bonuses such as media passes to events and responsibilities depending on the quality of your work. You will be able to promote your social media platforms, podcasts, merchandise, etc…

Here are some of the positions we have open:

News Content Writer: We are looking for some motivated news writers to add to our team. You will be required to write about relevant pro wrestling news. We have several categories for this position; WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, MLW, NWA, Lucha Libre, and indy/misc (everything else). Please state your preferred category/categories.

Column/Editorial Writers: We are looking for some motivated writers to add unique pro wrestling content. This includes columns/editorials, top 10/rankings, interviews, articles and taking the initiative to generate and develop new creative content for PWMania.

Results Writers: We are looking for some motivated writers who can do weekly recaps of any of the following shows:

* AEW TV Shows

* Impact Wrestling TV Shows

* ROH TV Shows

* NJPW TV Shows

* NWA TV Shows

* MLW TV Shows

Podcasts: We are looking to collaborate with current pro wrestling podcasts. If you have a podcast and interested in collaborating with PWMania, let us know!

These positions are for a long-term basis, so only apply if you are seriously interested and can dedicate time to PWMania.

Writing for PWMania.com is a great experience! If you want to be part of the team and interested in applying for any of the above positions, email us at writeforpwm@gmail.com.

Please Include:

* Your Name

* Your Age (Must be at least 16-years-old to apply)

* Your Location

* Position(s) Desired

* A Sample of Your Work

* Your Website (if you have one)

* Other Websites You Write or Have Written For

It should also be made clear we are looking for people already involved in these fields.

Not only will you get the chance to share your work with thousands of readers daily including top names in the wrestling industry, you will get a chance to prove yourself in this business. As previously mentioned, the positions are non-paying but you may be given other bonuses and responsibilities depending on the quality of your work. Please, serious applicants only.

If you are interested in applying, email us at writeforpwm@gmail.com.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania!