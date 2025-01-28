PWMania Podcast:Histories, Mysteries, & Victories

PWmania columnist and pro wrestling commentator Jim LaMotta is joined by his pal, Declan Finnegan to discuss the current events in the world of professional wrestling. This week they cover the recent Victory Championship Wrestling event, the build to the Royal Rumble, & more!
