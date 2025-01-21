PWMania Podcast:Histories, Mysteries, & Victories

PWmania columnist and pro wrestling commentator Jim LaMotta is joined by his pal, Declan Finnegan to discuss the current events in the world of professional wrestling on the Histories, Mysteries, and Victories podcast. This week they cover the Raw debut of Penta, the state of the women’s division in both AEW and WWE, and the recent Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match for the AEW championship
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]