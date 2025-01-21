PWMania Podcast:Histories, Mysteries, & Victories

By
Jim LaMotta
-

PWmania columnist and pro wrestling commentator Jim LaMotta is joined by his pal, Declan Finnegan to discuss the current events in the world of professional wrestling on the Histories, Mysteries, and Victories podcast. This week they cover the Raw debut of Penta, the state of the women’s division in both AEW and WWE, and the recent Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match for the AEW championship

