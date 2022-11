Heather and Justin C continue their dive into Survivor Series of the past with a rewatch of the 1995 Survivor Series! It is a down time for the WWF with Hulk Hogan and WCW taking the top spot and Diesel flopping as Champ.

In the first half of the show Justin and Heather talk how the Undertaker decided to form his tag team, the early Goldust character and being terrified of Aja Kong. Enjoy!