PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches #3

Another week of two hidden gem tag team matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather watch 2 matches from Monday Night RAW this week. The first has Owen Hart and British Bulldog defending the tag titles against a returning Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin from RAW on 5/26/1997. This match shows exactly what Austin could have been in ring wise if his neck injury did not happen. The second match is a TLC match from RAW Roulette on 10/7/2002. A night where Kane reaches the highest of highs and lowest of lows! Give it a listen!
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Spoiler: Edge Returning to WWE with Old Gimmick
On today's episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez read a reader question asking whether Edge's return to WWE RAW on Monday will turn out...
Chris Jericho Update Following Barbed Wire Death Match Against Eddie Kingston
Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in a "barbed wire everywhere" death match to win the July 20th, 2022 "Fyter Fest" instalment of AEW Dynamite. Chris...
AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling
AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling "for the immediate future." AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn't been...
Jim Ross Reacts to Cleavage Photo of Natalya and Her Sister
WWE star Natalya shared a cleavage photo of her chilling in their pool with her sister Jenni. Natalya wrote the following as the caption: “THE NEIDHARTS! (How...
Babyface and Heel Turn on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest, Chaotic Ending (Video)
There appeared to be a swerve and a babyface turn after Jungle Boy made his comeback in an attempt to exact revenge on Christian...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com