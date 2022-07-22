PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches #3

Another week of two hidden gem tag team matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather watch 2 matches from Monday Night RAW this week. The first has Owen Hart and British Bulldog defending the tag titles against a returning Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin from RAW on 5/26/1997. This match shows exactly what Austin could have been in ring wise if his neck injury did not happen. The second match is a TLC match from RAW Roulette on 10/7/2002. A night where Kane reaches the highest of highs and lowest of lows! Give it a listen!