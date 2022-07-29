PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches #4

Justin C and Heather finish off their month of Hidden Gem Tag Team Matches on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! They go to Clash of the Champions 23 on this week’s episode. It starts with a six man tag of Sting, Davey Boy Smith and Dustin Rhodes vs Rick Rude, Vader and Sid Vicious. The latter sounds like a dream tag team for any period. They end with a 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the WCW Tag Titles as the Hollywood Blonds take on Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. Great match, awful ending! Justin and Heather explain so listen along!