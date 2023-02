Justin C and Heather finish their “Month of 1sts” on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by going back to Survivor Series 1992. On this show, there are two first time matches taking place!

The first match is a “Nightstick Match” as Big Boss Man takes on the wrongfully convicted Nailz. That is followed by the first ever Coffin Match as Undertaker takes on Kamala, as poor Kamala is forced into a match by his handlers that he never should have been in! Give it a listen!