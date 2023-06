Summer is starting. And back in the 1990s in the WWF, that meant the King of the Ring PPV was right around the corner!

On this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast, Justin C and Heather start their look back at the first King of the Ring PPV from 1993! Four first round matches take place as they enjoy the commentary styles of Randy Savage and Bobby Heenan, question Mr. Hughes’s existence in the world of wrestling and watch the beginning of a good run of Bret Hart matches. Give it a listen!