With the success of AEW’s All In ticket sales across the pond, the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast has also decided to venture across the pond this week!

On this week’s show Justin C and Heather watch the first part of the Coliseum Home Video WWF UK Rampage! On the first part they talk about the brilliance of heel Doink, Mr. Perfect’s expert selling and a Brian Knobbs singles match! Give it a listen!