PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: WWF WrestleMania VII (Part 1)

Last week we told you we would watch a whole Wrestlemania over the month of March. Justin C and Heather have decided, and they will take a look at Wrestlemania VII this month!

A show originally scheduled for the LA Coliseum gets pushed to the LA Sports Arena as the WWF can’t draw a crowd with Sgt. Slaughter as Champion and trying to capitalize on the situation in the Middle East.

The first part of the show features two solid tag matches and two singles matches that are anything but. How high is Kerry Von Erich? Is this night the career highlight of the Nasty Boys? Listen to find out!