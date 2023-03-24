PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast: WWF Wrestlemania VII Part 3

By
Justin Czerwonka
-

Justin C and Heather start the back half of Wrestlemania VII on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast. On this week’s show they discuss the greatness of Mr. Perfect, the fall of Demolition, Andre the Giant’s questionable wardrobe and more! Give it a listen!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR