Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are back this week for another edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! On this week’s show they continue the talk of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE, as well as Cody Rhodes in the Royal Rumble and the possibility of Rock vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania getting more likely.

They also give their 3 Bold Predictions for the year 2023, and a couple of them are quite out there! Give it a listen!