AEW All In is a week away and is being billed as the biggest wrestling card in history. But does it feel that way?

On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look at the card and discuss that question. Who will walk out AEW Champ? Is AEW wasting Kenny Omega? And what needs to change with the Blackpool Combat Club?

That plus Edge’s last WWE match. Is he AEW bound? And what should you make of his second run? Give it a listen!