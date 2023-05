After previewing WWE Night of Champions earlier this week, the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast shift their focus to AEW and preview Double or Nothing!

Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their no holds barred thoughts on the state of AEW. They discuss the backstage drama involving CM Pun and aren’t afraid to hold back on Tony Khan. They also give their thoughts on the PPV and their predictions!