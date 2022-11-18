PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview

By
Justin Czerwonka
-

The Hot Tag Crew previews AEW Full Gear on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! Join Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they go through the entire card and give their thoughts and predictions. Is AEW in a funk right and in need of a hard reboot after the show? Give it a listen!

