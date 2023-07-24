PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Dominik Mysterio’s Title Victory, AEW Blood & Guts, More

There is a little bit of everything on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on AEW Blood & Guts, the SummerSlam match they are most looking forward too and Dominik Mysterio winning the North American title.

They then give their picks for their favorite SummerSlam matches from the following wrestlers: Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Edge, The Undertaker, Triple H and Brock Lesnar.

And being just past the midway point of the year, they finish the show giving their picks for Male, Female, Tag Team and Match of the Year. Give it a listen!