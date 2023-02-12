PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Jay White Done In Japan, Toxic Attraction, Elimination Chamber

The PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast Crew covers a variety of topics on this week’s show! Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent discuss the possibility of Jay White going to WWE and where he could fit it. They also discuss the breakup of Toxic Attraction and Lita’s return on RAW.

They also answer some Elimination Chamber history questions, including:

-Best and Worst Elimination Chamber PPVs

-Personal Favorite Elimination Chamber match

-Strongest Elimination Chamber field

-One Elimination Chamber match finish you would change

Give it a listen!