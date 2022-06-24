PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast & Month of Wrestling Podcast

A big weekend is ahead and Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to talk about it on this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast! They breakdown the entire Forbidden Door card and give their picks. Who is ZSJ’s mystery opponent? Who will walk out AEW and IWGP Champ? They give their thoughts.

They also talk about some of the bigger busts when it comes to free agent signings in pro wrestling, as well as the thought of another Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar match. Give it a listen!

Also, Justin C and Heather finish up their look back at the career of Vader on this week’s PWMania Month of Wrestling Podcast.

This week they look back at a few memorable Vader matches from his WWF run. The first being his match against Ken Shamrock at Cold Day in Hell, with Shamrock not really adapting to the WWF style yet. The last match being his WWF Title match against Undertaker at Canadian Stampede.