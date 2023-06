It has been a newsworthy week in the on screen world of pro wrestling and the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about it!

Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent look back at WWE Night of Champions and AEW Double or Nothing and give their thoughts on it all. From the Bloodlines troubles, to Adam Cole as a face, to Seth Rollins as World Champ and more!