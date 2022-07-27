PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon Retires, WWE SummerSlam Preview

Perhaps the biggest news story in the last ten years happened this past week. Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE. On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about it all. They talk about Vince’s legacy in wrestling and what these allegations have done to tarnish it. They also look at Triple H taking over WWE Creative and what it means for the product going forward.

After that they preview WWE SummerSlam. Is it a hit or miss? Do the recent Creative changes mean anything different for this card? And will Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar walk out as Champ? The guys give their picks!