PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Royal Rumble Review, WrestleMania and More

A newsworthy week in the WWE and the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about it! Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent are here to recap all of it. They go through each match at the Royal Rumble and give their thoughts on each. Were Cody and Rhea the right choices to win? They also go through the Bloodline storyline leading to the epic Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn match that will be taking place at Elimination Chamber. Give it a listen!