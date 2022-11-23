PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series Preview & AEW Full Gear Recap

Two big shows back to back and the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about both! Join Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they start with a recap of AEW Full Gear. Was putting the title on MJF the right move? And what is next for him? They look at that and the other title matches and determine which one was the biggest surprise result.

After that they look at WWE Survivor Series. Just how excited are the guys that the BATTLE FOR BRAND SUPREMACY is done? Well they have only been advocating for it the last few years. Is it time for the Bloodline to finally show some cracks? And will Damage Control be done after Saturday? Listen for the guys picks!