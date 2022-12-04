PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Survivor Series Recap, William Regal Leaving AEW, More

Survivor Series is in the books and the guys from the PW Mania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to talk about it. With the last PLE of 2022 behind us Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent look ahead to Wrestlemania season. Who should be the opponents of Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair? What is the right story for Sami Zayn?

They also look at AEW and the struggles they are currently facing. Where should the blame lie? Is William Regal leaving already a sign things aren’t going to get better? Give it a listen to find out!